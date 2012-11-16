Bellefontaine grabs pair of victories over Wildcats

Bellefontaine’s baseball team grabbed some much-needed momentum over the weekend as it swept visiting Kenton in a doubleheader Saturday at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Clay Wisner tags a Kenton player at third base during Saturday’s game at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains, who even their record to 6-6, dropped the Wildcats 11-1 in six innings in the first game and then held on for a 7-5 win in the second game.

Bellefontaine’s offense got hot in the first game against Kenton with 12 hits.

Cole Braun went 2-3 with three RBI, Tommy Belser went 2-3 with two RBI, Johnny Ganson went 2-4 with an RBI, Sammy Martz went 2-3 with an RBI, Clay Wisner went 2-2, Turner Scott had a double and Isaac Newman and Aaron Malarkey each had an RBI.

Dezmin Lyburtus picked up his first win of the season on the mound with three strikeouts.

