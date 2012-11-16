Indian Lake turns back Shawnee

Indian Lake’s baseball team received a strong pitching outing out of Alex Jacobs to beat visiting Springfield Shawnee 5-1 in a Central Buckeye Conference baseball game Friday afternoon.

The Lakers are now 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the CBC.

Shawnee, which did not play games for over a week because of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident during a spring break trip, falls to 3-5, 0-3.

Jacobs scattered six hits while striking out eight.

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!