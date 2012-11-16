BHS boys capture own Chieftain Relays

It was an exciting finish at the Chieftain Relays on Thursday night as the Bellefontaine boys track and field team held on to win its own meet by two points inside AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Dezmin Lyburtus takes the baton from Brad Hughes during the 800 relay at Thursday’s Chieftain Relays. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs edged Marysville 87-85 to claim the first-place trophy in a tough eight-team field. Benjamin Logan’s boys were third with 74 points and River Valley was fourth with 65 points.

The girls race saw the Monarchs grab the top spot with 94 points. It was a close battle for second as Delaware Hayes earned the runner-up spot with 79 points. The Chieftains were right behind in third with 77 points, the Vikings were fourth with 74 points, Wapakoneta was fifth with 72 points. The Raider girls finished sixth with 36 points.

Bellefontaine’s boys were highlighted by first-place finishes from the 800 relay of Treston Howell, Brad Hughes, Dezmin Lyburtus and Tweh Coleman (1:33.3), the long jump relay of Lyburtus, Kaidon Davis-Hughes and Trey Stahler (59-5 1/2) and the discus relay of Ramon Garcia, D.J. McDonald and Alex Miller (371-4).

