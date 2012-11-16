Bellefontaine fights back to beat Tigers in 9 innings

Bellefontaine’s baseball team rallied late against host West Liberty-Salem on Thursday, pulling out a 6-2 win in nine innings during a non-league game.

Bellefontaine’s Tommy Belser connects for a hit against West Liberty-Salem during their game Thursday. (PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Chieftains improve to 4-6 on the season as the Tigers slide to 3-5.

WL-Salem chipped away at Bellefontaine early in the game and built a 2-0 lead after scoring a run in the second and a run in the third inning.

The Tigers held that lead through until the Chiefs found a spark late in the game.

Bellefontaine plated two runs in the top of the sixth inning when Clay Wisner hit a two-run double that bounced off the left-field fence. That brought the Chiefs new life and knotted the game at 2-2.

