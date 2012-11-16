Pirates subdue Gophers, improve to 10-0 on the season

Riverside’s softball team stayed perfect on the season Wednesday by rolling past host Ridgemont 11-2 in a Northwest Central Conference game.

The Pirates are now 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the NWCC, while the Gophers fall to 6-4, 2-3.

“Shelby Giles and Jordyn Marshall did a nice job in the circle to keep Ridgemont off the bases,” said RHS head coach Andy Phelps. “Our defense had a couple of errors, but played solid behind their pitchers.”

Riverside scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Ridgemont matched that with a run in the bottom of the frame for a 1-1 tie. The Pirates pulled ahead with a four-run scoring burst in the second inning and a 5-1 lead.

