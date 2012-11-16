Ridgemont earns NWCC sweep of Riverside
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Ridgemont’s baseball team competed a season sweep of Riverside on Wednesday as it defeated the visiting Pirates 8-4 in Northwest Central Conference action.
The Gophers move their record to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the NWCC, while the Pirates fall to 5-6, 3-2.
Riverside started off strong with two runs in the top of the first and one run in the top of the second inning for a 3-0 lead. Ridgemont scored a run in the bottom of the second to trail 3-1.
The game changed in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Gophers piled up seven runs to jump ahead 8-3.
