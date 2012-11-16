Lakers quiet Warriors 9-1

After an extra-innings win on Monday, Indian Lake’s baseball team defeated visiting Northwestern in more comfortable fashion on Tuesday with a 9-1 Central Buckeye Conference victory.

Indian Lake’s Dylan Albright fires a pitch toward home plate during the third inning of a game against Northwestern on Tuesday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers, who beat the Warriors 8-4 in 10 innings on Monday, improve to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the league. The Warriors fall to 3-8, 1-2.

Indian Lake jumped ahead with four runs in the third inning. The Laker continued to pull away with three more runs in the fifth inning.

Northwestern scored its only run in the top of the sixth inning to trail 7-1. Indian Lake tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth and shut down the Warriors in the seventh inning.

Tyler Reprogle led the Lakers’ hitting attack with a double and two RBI, Josh Shelton had a double, Alex Jacobs went 2-3 and Dylan Albright and Parker Grothaus each had two RBI.

Albright went five innigs on the mound to pick up the win. He had seven strikeouts with no walks.

