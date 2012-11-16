Ben Logan’s bats too much for Bellefontaine

Benjamin Logan’s softball team delivered some early offense and played stout defense to help defeat host Bellefontaine 10-3 on Tuesday in a local Central Buckeye Conference game at Blue Jacket Park.

Benjamin Logan’s Grace Deardurff tags Bellefontaine’s Caitlyn Shumaker at second base duringTuesday’s game at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders have won four in a row and improve to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the CBC, while the Chieftains fall to 4-5, 0-3.

“It was a total team effort,” said Ben Logan head coach Amanda Davis. “Our offense was great again. I was also pleased with our strong defensive effort. We have really focused on defense at practice this past week and the girls have seemed really confident on the field.

“I thought Addie Rodenberger, who is our current flex player, stepped up to make some great plays for us.”

