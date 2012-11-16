WL-Salem girls win 4-team meet

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team fought off a talented Kenton Ridge squad to win a four-team meet Monday at home.

West Liberty-Salem’s Megan Dillon makes the final turn of the girls 800 relay Monday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tiger girls claimed first with 113 points, the Cougars were second with 87 points, Triad came in third with 23 points and Bethel was fourth with 18 points.

Kenton Ridge pulled away in the boys meet to win with 108 points. WL-Salem finished in second with 79 points, the Cardinals took third with 36 points and the Bees were fourth with 13 points.

Winning individual events for the Tiger girls were Jenna Magnuson in the shot put (31-8) and the discus (77-8), Grace Adams in the 400 (1:08.1) and the 800 (2:42.3), Lydia Moell in the long jump (9-6) and the 300 hurdles (50.8), Addy Johnson in the 100 hurdles (18.5) and Janie Kopus in the high jump (5-0).

First-place relays included the 400 relay of Johnson, Megan Dillon, Kaylee Harrison and Paige Shafer (54.3), the 800 relay of Kopus, Dillon, Moell and Taylor Lauck (1:53.5) and the 3,200 relay of Lauck, Adams, Reghan Bieleski and Payton Umphries (10:45.5).

Placing second were Moell in the long jump (14-3 1/2), Dillon in the pole vault (8-6), Maria St. Pierre in the discus (68-6), Sarah Painter in the 1,600 (6:43.7), Katie Hartsel in the 3,200 (14:08.8) and the 1,600 relay of Lauck, Bieleski, Umphries and Kopus (5:21.4).

For the full story and meet results,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!