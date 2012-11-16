Day helps Tigers jolt Rams in OHC game

Kelsey Day fired a one-hitter as West Liberty-Salem’s softball team blasted visiting Greeneview 11-0 in five innings on Monday in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

West Liberty-Salem’s Mady Stratton fields a ball at second base during the first inning of a game against Greeneview on Monday at Sparks Field. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers are now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the OHC.

Day recorded nine strikeouts in getting the win.

WL-Salem’s offense took care of its job by piling up runs early.

The Tigers were ahead 5-0 after two innings and scored three runs in the third inning for an 8-0 lead. They added three more runs in the fourth inning for an 11-0 cushion.

At the plate for WL-Salem, Day went 2-3 with a triple and three RBI, Mady Stratton went 3-3 with a triple and an RBI, Tory Cordell went 2-2 with a triple and an RBI, Kenedie Cox went 2-3 and Kiana Reames went 2-3 with an RBI.

