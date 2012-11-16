West Liberty-Salem holds off Greeneview 8-5

West Liberty-Salem’s baseball team fought off visiting Greeneview for an 8-5 win Monday in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

West Liberty-Salem’s Brandon Orahood dives back to first base during the third inning of a game against Greeneview on Monday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers move their record to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the league.

WL-Salem led 1-0 after the first inning, and then took command with five runs in the third inning for a 6-0 advantage.

Greeneview battled back with five runs in the fourth inning to trail 6-5.

The Tigers were able to regain the upper hand by scoring a run in the fifth inning and another run in the sixth inning.

