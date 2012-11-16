Indian Lake holds off WL-Salem 6-5

Indian Lake’s baseball team rallied past visiting West Liberty-Salem on Saturday for a 6-5 win in a local non-league matchup.

West Liberty-Salem’s Tyler Jones takes a throw as Indian Lake’s Nate Kaffenbarger safely reaches second base during their game Saturday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win improves the Lakers to 4-2 on the season as the Tigers slip to 1-4.

WL-Salem drove in three runs in the top of the third inning for a short-lived lead.

Indian Lake answered with four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 advantage. The Lakers were able to add runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to build a 6-3 cushion.

