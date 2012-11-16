Raiders win pair at Newton Classic
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Benjamin Logan’s softball team went 2-0 on Saturday at the Newton Classic.
The Raiders dropped Covington 10-4 in the first game and then edged host Newton 7-5 in the second game.
The pair of wins improve the Raiders’ record to 2-3 on the season.
Ben Logan’s offense was on fire Saturday, piling up 29 hits between the two games.
