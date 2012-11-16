Calvary boys win Ridgemont Invitational

Calvary Christian’s boys track and field team earned a program highlight by winning the Ridgemont Antique Alley Invitational on Saturday.

The Spartans won the boys five-team meet with 141 points. Upper Scioto Valley edged Ridgemont 125-122 for the runner-up spot, Jackson Center was fourth with 76 points and Lima Perry came in fifth with 23 points.

Ridgemont’s girls won their own meet with 165 points, Jackson Center was second with 111 points, USV took third with 72 points, Calvary was fourth with 56 points and Lima Perry was fifth with 45 points.

Two Calvary Christian boys relay teams set school records to lead the Spartans on Saturday. That included the 1,600 relay of Blake Wenger, Tyler Reinhard, Andrew Reinhard and Clayton Slemmons (3:52.84) and the 3,200 relay of Wenger, Slemmons, Collin Jordan and Joe Young (9:27).

