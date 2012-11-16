'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls basketball team

Player of the year — Nikki Current, BLHS

A junior, Current continued to dominate on the court for the Raiders this winter. She became the all-time leading scorer for Ben Logan, surpassing the 1,400 point mark. Current averaged 21 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.6 assists per game. She poured in 41 points and 35 points in two different regular season games. Current was the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River player of the year for the second straight season and earned second team all-Ohio honors. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

