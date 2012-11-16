Triad fights off Riverside in cold, wet conditions at Wright State
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Triad’s baseball team built an early lead over Riverside on Thursday and held on for a 5-3 victory in non-league action at Wright State University.
The Cardinals, who are ranked first in the latest Division IV Miami Valley coaches poll, remain unbeaten at 4-0 as the Pirates drop to 2-5.
Riverside had a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but Triad came back to score two runs in the bottom of the second for a 2-1 advantage.
