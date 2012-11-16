'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys basketball team

Player of the year — Dawsin Tillman, BHS

Dawsin Tillman elevated his game to another level this winter, leading his Bellefontaine team to a Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division title. Tillman, a 6-5 senior, contributed in every way needed. Playing several different positions, Tillman averaged 12 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, with a season-high 23 points coming in a January win at Northwestern. Tillman was named the CBC Kenton Trail division co-player of the year. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

