Perfection: Tigers finish 13-0 in OHC

WL-S holds off M’burg to close regular season

West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team wrapped up an Ohio Heritage Conference North division championship two weeks ago, but the Tigers were not satisfied with that.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar goes up for a shot past the Mechanicsburg defense during the second half of their game Monday at Mechanicsburg High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

With the OHC now having two divisions and granting two championships, the Tigers wanted to finish with the best record of any team in the league.

They accomplished that, beating host Mechanicsburg 51-47 on Monday to finish 13-0 in league play.

The Tigers, who are ranked 12th in the latest Division III state poll, capped the regular season at 21-1 overall.

“That was one of our goals, to go undefeated in the league,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “The girls aren’t thrilled with how they played, but they still finished 13-0. Now, they have about three more hours to enjoy this and then we are 0-0 again for the tournament.”

