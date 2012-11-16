Chieftain girls team and Southard shine at CBC tourney

Bellefontaine’s girls bowling team finished second in its division and Kyle Southard led the boys team by rolling the best series of the tournament during the Central Buckeye Conference event Friday at Northridge Lanes.

The Chieftain girls had a pin count of 3,348 for their second-place finish in the Kenton Trail division. Kenton Ridge won with a total of 3,583.

Hannah Davis had the third-best individual series with a three-game 555 to lead the Chiefs. Lauren Heminger was fourth with a 526.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!