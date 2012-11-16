Big group of local swimmers headed to district meet

It was an extremely productive weekend for Logan County’s prep swimmers Friday and Saturday in the sectional meet at Trotwood Madison High School.

Bellefontaine’s girls team finished second in the Division II team standings and qualified to the district meet in 11 events.

The districts are this weekend at Miami University.

Indian Lake’s Skyler Tavenner won both of his individual events to move on to the districts and Benjamin Logan’s girls qualified to the districts in three events.

