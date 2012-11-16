Bellefontaine crushes Cougars, clinches KT title

A 44-point victory and winning a league championship Friday was the perfect way for Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team to wash out the sour taste of Tuesday’s loss to Benjamin Logan.

Bellefontaine’s Javon Warner fires a three-point shot during Friday’s home game against Kenton Ridge. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs, who were dealt their first league defeat of the season by the Raiders earlier in the week, rebounded by pasting visiting Kenton Ridge 73-29 in a Central Buckeye Conference contest.

“I had all the confidence that these guys would come out and play with their hair on fire like they did tonight,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “I know they were not happy with their performance Tuesday. I didn’t say anything in the locker room after the game because there was nothing I could say to make them feel better. They came back and had a couple pretty decent practices and were ready to go tonight.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!