Lakers get hot in 4th to cool off Ben Logan

It looked like the tidal wave of momentum Benjamin Logan picked up earlier this week was going to lead to a second win Friday against another country rival.

Indian Lake’s Kale Shoffner slips through the Benjamin Logan defense for a basket during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Instead, Indian Lake prevented an even bigger week for the Raiders as it used a second-half rally to escape with a 45-38 win at home in Central Buckeye Conference action.

Ben Logan knocked off Bellefontaine 42-34 on Tuesday and that gave the Raiders an extra spark entering Friday’s contest.

The Raiders led the Lakers all the way until the early moments of the fourth quarter.

“We knew they would come in confident after that win over Bellefontaine,” said IL head coach David Starr. “Their defensive pressure got us out of rhythm. We made some adjustments and got back into the rhythm we like to play.”

The win improves Indian Lake to 12-8 overall and 8-4 in the CBC Mad River division. The Raiders fall to 9-12 overall and 5-7 in the league.

Springfield Shawnee beat Northwestern 48-46 on Friday and now the Lakers are just one game back from the Warriors in the division standings.

Indian Lake travels to Northwestern next Friday for the regular-season finale. If the Lakers win they can earn a share of the Mad River title.

“I’m so proud of our seniors and all of our guys,” said Starr. “This was a big win and puts in a good position with the league race. Our guys really stepped up tonight. They all contributed in some way and responded in a big way in a big rivalry game.”

The Raiders were in complete control to start the game, outscoring the Lakers 12-4 in the opening quarter.

Ben Logan increased its lead to 10 points early in the second quarter. Grant Ward dropped in a bucket for a 17-7 lead at the 4:44 mark.

Indian Lake started to chip away at Ben Logan’s lead in the final four minutes. The Lakers ended the half on a 7-2 run to move within five points (19-14) at halftime.

“We controlled the tempo in the first half,” said Ben Logan head coach Matt McCurdy. “We had a lot of confidence coming into the game. We knew we could play with a good Indian Lake team.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!