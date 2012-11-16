IL wrestlers fall to Valley View, beat Greenville

Indian Lake’s wrestling team had its final home meet of the season Thursday and went 1-1, falling to visiting Valley View and defeating Greenville.

Indian Lake’s Dylan Knotts works to turn an opponent from Valley View during their 152-pound match Thursday at ILHS. Knotts went 2-0 on the night with two pins. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers lost to the Spartans in the opening dual 46-22, but bounced back with a convincing win over the Green Wave 42-27.

Valley View advanced to the regional finals of the state duals last Wednesday, losing to Graham.

“We thought we did pretty well,” said IL head coach Ryan Dickson. “Valley View is a solid team and it was nice to get a win over Greenville.

“I was glad to see my seniors go out on good notes with both posting solid victories,” said Dickson. “Both Chance Daisy and Nate Warniment have meant a lot to Indian Lake wrestling and it was awesome to see them get pins in their final home meet.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

