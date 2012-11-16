Lady Tigers jolt Cardinals, now 11-0 in OHC play

It was an anti-climactic finish for West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team Wednesday against visiting Triad.

West Liberty-Salem's Gabby Hollar drives for the basket against Triad's Tori Thomas during the second half of their game Wednesday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The state-ranked Tigers moved a step closer to finishing the season with a perfect record in the Ohio Heritage Conference with a commanding 72-25 victory over the Cardinals.

WL-Salem has already wrapped up the OHC North division championship, but the Tigers’ players also want to finish with the best overall record in the league. Cedarville is currently two games behind the Tigers among all the OHC teams.

“That was one of our goals, to win the league,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “We are looking to go undefeated because we had already beaten everyone on the other side (of the league).

“It was a good team effort tonight, though, and we got a lot of girls minutes. The biggest thing now is getting ready for the tournament.”

WL-Salem, which is ranked 12th in the latest Division III state poll, is now 19-1 overall and 11-0 in the league.

“What can you say?,” said Triad head coach Jeff Merklin. “The OHC has some really top-notch high school girls basketball teams in it and West Liberty is the cream of the crop. They are really a fun team to watch, very well-balanced, they attack inside and out and play great defense.”