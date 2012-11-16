Riverside turns back Triad 34-29

Riverside’s girls basketball team delivered a strong second-half effort to hold off visiting Triad Monday and come away with a 34-29 win a non-league battle between two local squads.

Riverside’s Shelby Giles (22) goes up for a basket as Triad’s Alea Ferguson (11) attempts to defend during the third quarter of their game Monday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The victory improves the Pirates to 4-16 on the season, while the Cardinals slide to 3-16.

“We played well on defense and we handled the ball as well as we have all season, but we had some breakdowns on defensive rebounding,” said Triad head coach Jeff Merklin.

“We also only shot 1-of-20 from beyond the arc. If you’re shooting well, you can get away with some mistakes in other areas, and if you’re rebounding well, you can get away with an off night shooting. You can’t be short on both.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!