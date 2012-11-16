Raiders make it 3 in a row

Ben Logan handles Lakers to wrap up another Mad River crown

Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team started the season a bit slow, but quickly regrouped to meet the high expectations many had for it this year.

Benjamin Logan seniors Hayley Boysel, left, and Darian Rockhold hold up a net after helping cut it down following Saturday's win over Indian Lake. The victory clinched the third straight Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division title for the Raiders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders captured their third consecutive outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship Saturday by dispatching visiting Indian Lake 56-34.

Ben Logan is now 13-7 overall and 8-3 in the CBC. The Raiders have a four-game lead over second-place Greenon in the Mad River standings with two league games remaining.

“I am really proud of all of these girls,” said Ben Logan head coach Donnie Sosby. “I am especially happy for our seniors that we can send them out with another league championship on their senior night.

“It is hard to stay at the top. When you have won the league title the year before, everyone is gunning for you. These girls have stepped up and handled the challenge of having the bull’s eye on their back.”

With a big core of returning players from last year’s team that advanced to the sectional final, there were high hopes for this season.

However, the Raiders dropped their first three games.

“We were dealing with some injuries and we had some young players that were trying to get comfortable with varsity basketball,” said Sosby.

Since the 0-3 start, the Raiders have gone 13-4.

“Our young girls have stepped up and we have started to get healthy,” said Sosby.

