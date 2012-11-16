Twice as nice

Chieftains fight back in fourth quarter to get second win of the season over rival Urbana

Bellefontaine’s Nicklaus Lyons hits a three-pointer during the first half of Friday’s game against Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

In a game that was very similar to the one played between the two teams earlier this season, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team stepped up in crunch time to break the hearts of the rival Urbana Hillclimbers.

The Chiefs, who won at Urbana 43-40 on Dec. 16, overcame a three-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter Friday to pull out a 46-42 win in the rematch of Central Buckeye Conference rivals.

“This is huge,” said Bellefontaine senior guard Dawsin Tillman. “I didn’t think the feeling could get any better after that win over them the first time, but this one feels even better. It was a great team victory.”

