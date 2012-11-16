Pirates ice Polar Bears 71-64

Helmlinger scores 27 to spark Riverside

Riverside’s boys basketball team held off a second-half rally by visiting Hardin Northern on Friday to record a 71-64 victory in a Northwest Central Conference game.

Riverside’s Seth Barhorst puts up a shot during the second quarter against Hardin Northern on Friday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Pirates improve to 5-13 overall and 2-3 in the NWCC.

The Polar Bears fall to 2-13, 1-5.

“Tonight was a tough game for us,” said RHS head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “I think that we got off to a great start, but then we started getting into some foul trouble.

“We had a 10-point lead coming out of halftime, but then they picked up their intensity. Both teams got into the bonus pretty early on, and fortunately we were able to knock down some free throws at pretty key moments.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!