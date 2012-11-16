WL-Salem to induct 3 new Hall of Fame members

The West Liberty-Salem Hall of Fame is set to grow with the upcoming induction of two former athletes and a longtime contributor.

BROWN LEDFORD-THOMPSON ROPP

Abbey Ledford-Thompson, Wayne Ropp and Emerson Brown will be formally inducted into the Tigers’ Hall of Fame during a banquet Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Urbana Christian Conference center.

Ohio High School Athletic Association Commissioner Dan Ross will be the guest speaker. Tickets are available for the banquet until Monday at a cost of $30 and include a catered meal. They can be purchased in the school office and at Hair Kare N’ Tan in West Liberty.

The inductees also will be recognized at the home boys basketball game Friday, Feb. 10. After the game, there will be a social gathering open to the public.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!