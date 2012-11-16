Tigers’ offense stays hot in rout of Fairbanks

After scoring 82 points on Tuesday in a win over Benjamin Logan, West Liberty-Salem’s offense picked up where it left off Thursday against Fairbanks.

West Liberty-Salem’s Paige Shafer scores a basket in the third quarter of Thursday’s home game against Fairbanks. Shafer scored 10 points in the Tigers’ win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers dominated visiting Fairbanks 67-23 in an Ohio Heritage Conference girls basketball game.

The Tigers move to 18-1 overall and remain perfect in league play at 10-0. The Panthers fall to 6-13 overall and 5-6 in the OHC.

“We’ve executed things really well, especially at the beginning of games this past week,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “The girls are playing with a lot of confidence on the offensive end.

“A lot of our offense has come from our defense, though. The girls control the other team early in the game and get some easy baskets in transition. That has helped built their confidence.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!