Act of generosity transcends wrestling

The 25th annual Raider Invitational will be one to remember, but not only for the wrestling.

Last Saturday night at Benjamin Logan High School hundreds of people witnessed a moment that transcended sports. It showed the good nature and kindness of people that is often an afterthought in today’s world.

Bellefontaine assistant coach Jordy Buck and his family were shown the generosity and love of the local wrestling community when their daughter Chandlar fell ill.

Jordy received word last Friday night from his wife Brittany that their year-and-a-half old daughter had been transferred from Memorial Urgent Care in Marysville to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

After a week of doctor visits, Chandlar had developed pneumonia in one of her lungs and had low oxygen levels.

It was a scary night for Jordy as he drove to Columbus late Friday evening. He didn’t get to sleep until 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Thankfully, Chandlar stabilized at Nationwide later that morning and Jordy chose to return to the tournament to coach in the afternoon.

I was approached by former Ben Logan head wrestling coach Tony Grant and current head coach Kyle Seeley about what we could do for Jordy. With a week’s stay at Nationwide ahead of them, we wanted to raise money for the Buck family and help any way we could.

I distracted Jordy and took him to the coaches’ room during a break in the tournament, while Tony made an announcement in the gymnasium about Jordy’s situation. Within 15 minutes they had collected over $500 in donations from friends, fans and complete strangers from other teams.

That total increased to over $700 and neared $800 by the time the finals approached Saturday night. Just before we began wrestling, Coach Grant called Jordy to the center of the mat and presented him with the money.

