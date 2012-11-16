Injuries taking a toll for Bellefontaine girls

Chiefs lose to Warriors in CBC contest

The injury bug has hit Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team.

Bellefontaine’s Anne West, left, shoots against Northwestern’s Rachel White during Wednesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs had to play without standout sophomore point guard Aubrey Stolly and had another player go down during its 40-28 loss to visiting Northwestern on Wednesday.

Stolly suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s game against Benjamin Logan and was unable to go Wednesday.

Another key player, forward Anne West, went down in the second half after twisting an ankle. She did return briefly, but was clearly hampered by the injury.

