Indian Lake wants to keep peaking as postseason nears

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team hit a rough spot during the middle of the season, but the Lakers appear to be getting on track at the right time.

The Lakers have won three straight games and will look to push that streak to four on Friday when they travel to Graham for a Central Buckeye Conference contest.

“Every game is important at this time of the season because you want to build some momentum going into the tournament,” said IL head coach David Starr. “We want to be playing our best come tournament time.”

Indian Lake (10-7 overall, 7-3) is currently just two games behind Northwestern in the CBC Mad River division standings after Bellefontaine beat the Warriors 59-43 on Tuesday.

That helps the Lakers’ chances of claiming a league championship. Indian Lake is coming off a 54-48 win over Springfield Shawnee on Tuesday.

“Our focus right now is what we call the process,” said Starr. “We tell our guys to focus on what it takes to win, not just winning. We want them to focus on the little things on both ends of the floor.

