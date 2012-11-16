Chiefs take down Warriors in battle of CBC’s top teams

SPRINGFIELD — A spirited Northwestern crowd did everything in its power to keep its team in the game here Tuesday, but Bellefontaine spoiled the Warriors’ party.

Bellefontaine’s Dawsin Tillman, left, goes to the basket against Northwestern’s Derek Whip during Tuesday’s game in Springfield. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

In a battle of the two division leaders in the Central Buckeye Conference, Bellefontaine’s boys pulled away in the second half for a 59-43 victory.

The two teams came into the game with 8-0 league records. Bellefontaine is now 14-3 overall and 9-0 in the CBC.

Northwestern drops to 12-4, 8-1.

“Give their crowd credit,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “The atmosphere was alive. It was hard to hear because their student section was so loud. We didn’t get started very well in the first quarter.”

