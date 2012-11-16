Tigers go cold in OT, lose to Jets

When opportunities presented themselves, West Liberty-Salem could not find a way to take advantage Monday night.

West Liberty-Salem’s Neil Markin goes to the basket against Northeastern during the second half of their game Monday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers were unable to connect on a pair of free throws in the closing seconds of regulation and then saw visiting Northeastern cash in at the free-throw line in overtime to secure a 48-41 Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

WL-Salem went to the line with 2.6 seconds left in the game, but missed both attempts to leave the score deadlocked at 41-41.

No field goals were scored in OT, but instead Northeastern make 7-of-11 free throws to grab the win.

“They executed and we didn’t,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “There were some big calls that could have gone either way. A few went Northeastern’s way and they made the most of it. They executed when they needed it.”

