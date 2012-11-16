Chieftain wrestlers place second at Raider Invitational

Bellefontaine’s wrestling team placed second out of 22 teams with nine individual placers Saturday in the 25th annual Raider Invitational at Benjamin Logan High School.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine’s Braden Jacobs holds down Kettering Alter’s Sam Homan for a pin during their 285-pound semifinal match Saturday at the Raider Invitational. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Benjamin Logan’s Mitch Current holds on to Middle Creek’s Sam Riggsbee during their 182-pound semifinal match Saturday. Current picked up his 100th career win during the tournament. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains were third at last year’s tournament, but improved a spot this weekend by having three finalists and one champion, along with a host of other top six finishers.

“It was a good weekend and a step forward for our team,” said BHS head coach Aaron LaBatt. “We had a strong start Friday and a solid day on Saturday. Our finals performance left a lot to be desired, but as a whole we wrestled well.”

Middle Creek High School from North Carolina, which is coached by Benjamin Logan alum Heath Allen, won the Raider Invitational with 218 points. The Mustangs had 12 placers, including five finalists and two champions.

“It’s always great to win, but it’s even better when you can come back to your home town and school and win,” said Allen. “We had no idea what to expect, but the kids showed up and wrestled lights out. Their hard work is really starting to pay off.”

