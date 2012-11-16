Ben Logan jolts Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team found itself exactly where it did not want to be in the opening minutes of its game Saturday. For Benjamin Logan, it was exactly the opposite.

Benjamin Logan’s Olivia Roose, right, puts up a shot against Bellefontaine’s Hannah Rader during Saturday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The visiting Raiders seized every ounce of momentum in the opening minutes for a 20-0 run and that allowed them to coast past the Chieftains 60-37 for a Central Buckeye Conference win.

“That was a huge start for us,” said Ben Logan head coach Donnie Sosby. “We want our defense to get going so it can start our offense. We got some early turnovers and it snowballed after that. That’s how we have to play if we want to be successful.”

Ben Logan caused turnover after turnover, while standout junior guard Nikki Current piled up 11 of her team’s 20 points in the first quarter.

Bellefontaine did not score a basket until one minute was left in the opening period, for a 20-2 deficit.

“That’s not the start we wanted, obviously,” said BHS head coach Henry Stolly. “It shows that Ben Logan is a pretty good team. They got off to that good start and it rattled us. They got some easy buckets off of turnovers. When you get down like that it’s an uphill battle.”

