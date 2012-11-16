Indian Lake wrestlers take third at Laker Duals

Indian Lake’s wrestling team went 3-2 for a third-place finish Saturday at its own Laker Duals.

Indian Lake’s Nate Warniment works to turn Zane Trace’s 195-pounder during their match Saturday at the Indian Lake Laker Duals. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Lakers defeated Zane Trace 35-30, Parkway 53-18 and Chaminade-Julienne 48-17, but lost to Campbell County 36-32 and Olentangy Orange 41-37.

Orange defeated Campbell County for the tournament championship.

“We had a nice tournament,” said IL head coach Ryan Dickson. “We believe we’re really heading in the right direction at the right time. We’re gonna use this upcoming week to get healthy and fine tune some things, so we will be ready to head full bore into postseason action.”

