Chiefs go up tempo to dismantle Graham 74-42

Bellefontaine ramped up its transition game to get its offense on track Friday night against Graham.

Bellefontaine’s Turner Scott takes a shot during the first half of Friday’s home game against Graham. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs’ up-tempo attack accounted for a 74-42 rout of the visiting Falcons in a Central Buckeye Conference game.

It was the second-highest scoring total of the season for Bellefontaine, which improves to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in the CBC.

“Coming off that loss (to Jonathan Alder on Tuesday), we knew we had to come out and punch them in the mouth,” said Bellefontaine senior forward Hayes Roebuck. “We wanted to get off to a good start and play with a sense of urgency.”

