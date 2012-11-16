Ben Logan’s invite turns 25; Indian Lake ramps up its dual tourney

Running a successful wrestling tournament is far from easy.

There are a lot of different working parts to account for and it can fall apart very quickly if not properly organized.

I’ve learned first-hand what it is like to run a tournament and to make it a quality event year in and year out. Some years are better than others, but the goal is to make it enjoyable for the kids and a tournament that teams want to come back to.

With that in mind, it is a tremendous credit to those involved with the Benjamin Logan wrestling program that they have been able to run the Raider Invitational for 25 years.

The 25th edition of the tournament begins today and runs through Saturday evening.

Indian Lake is also hosting its long-standing home dual tournament on Saturday. The Lakers have improved the field of teams this year.

