Rogan lifts Urbana over BHS girls in OT

When Urbana needed its star player the most, she delivered Wednesday night.

Bellefontaine’s Hannah Hall looks to make a pass during the second half of Wednesday’s home game against Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Hunter Rogan, who came in averaging 22 points per game, scored eight of her team’s 10 points in overtime to lead the visiting Hillclimbers to a 58-54 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

The Chiefs fall to 7-11 overall and 5-4 in the CBC, while Urbana improves to 6-10, 4-6.

“Their all-league player stepped up and made some plays when the game was on the line,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. “She is a tough player to guard because she can pull up and make shots from the outside and she can also drive to the basket.”

Bellefontaine, which beat Urbana earlier in the season, fell behind 22-9 after the first period.

“We just can’t get down double digits in the first quarter like that,” said Stolly. “You make it really hard on yourself when you have to dig out of a hole like that.”

