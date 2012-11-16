Chiefs trying to regroup entering matchup

After cruising along to the tune of a nine-game winning streak, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has hit a bump in the road.

The Chiefs have dropped two of their last four outings, including a 38-35 loss at Jonathan Alder on Tuesday.

Bellefontaine will look to get back on track beginning with a home game Friday against Graham.

“We just have to get back to work and focus on playing well for four quarters,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We have to continue to lock down teams on the defensive end and we need to get more production offensively.”

