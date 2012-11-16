A Raider homecoming

Allen brothers bringing their North Carolina squad to BL meet this weekend

The boys are back in town.

Benjamin Logan graduates Heath and Cody Allen are returning home this weekend from North Carolina, but not for a vacation. The Allen brothers are bringing their wrestling team to compete in the Raider Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Benjamin Logan graduates Cody, left, and Heath Allen are competing in the Raider Invitational this weekend with their team, Middle Creek High School, from Raleigh, N.C. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Heath is the head coach at Middle Creek High School in Raleigh, and Cody is an assistant. Cody graduated in 2004 from Ben Logan, while Heath graduated in 2007.

“I think it is great to show our kids what a program with history looks like,” said Heath of the Raiders’ wrestling program. “I also want to show the kids how they can compete with other kids outside of North Carolina. It will be cool to watch our team wrestle in the same gym that I did 10 years ago.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!