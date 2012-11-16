Tigers focused on improvement down the stretch

Following the tragic events of last Friday, West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team has not been immune to the recovery process.

The Tigers will continue to get back into their regular routine Friday when they travel to Fairbanks for an Ohio Heritage Conference game at 7:30 p.m.

“Our focus is on getting better,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We have let some opportunities slip away, so as we play our final seven games we want to play our best basketball of the season. I am seeing glimpses, but it is about us putting 32 consistent minutes together.”

One of WL-Salem’s basketball players suffered a minor injury during last Friday’s shooting, but he was able to play Tuesday against Madison Plains.

“This week has shown how strong our players are and how supportive they are of one another, not just within our team, but with the school and community,” said Leichty.

