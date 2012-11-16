Riverside thumps Greenon

Riverside’s boys basketball team got off to a hot start against host Greenon on Tuesday and delivered a 56-34 non-league win.

The Pirates improve their record to 3-10, while the Knights drop to 2-12.

Riverside jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

“We got off to a great start,” said RHS head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “We came out with a lot of energy and a lot of focus. We were able to build up a quick lead and maintained it throughout the rest of the game.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Greenon, though. They kept fighting and would not let us pull away in the first half. Then in the third quarter, we came out with that same fire that we started the game with. I thought made the difference in the game. Overall, I could not be happier with the effort our guys gave tonight.”

