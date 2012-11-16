Lakers outlast Cougars 63-59

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team held on down the stretch Tuesday to edge host Kenton Ridge 63-59 in a Central Buckeye Conference contest.

The Lakers improve their record to 8-7 overall and 5-3 in the CBC, while the Cougars remain winless at 0-15, 0-8.

Kale Shoffner lit up the scoreboard for 24 points to fuel the Lakers’ win. He knocked down six three-pointers on the night.

Parker Grothaus contributed 20 points and Collin Coburn added 10 points in the victory.

