Lakers outlast Cougars 63-59
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Indian Lake’s boys basketball team held on down the stretch Tuesday to edge host Kenton Ridge 63-59 in a Central Buckeye Conference contest.
The Lakers improve their record to 8-7 overall and 5-3 in the CBC, while the Cougars remain winless at 0-15, 0-8.
Kale Shoffner lit up the scoreboard for 24 points to fuel the Lakers’ win. He knocked down six three-pointers on the night.
Parker Grothaus contributed 20 points and Collin Coburn added 10 points in the victory.
