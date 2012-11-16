Chiefs can’t hold down Aviators in 56-30 loss

Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team went from trailing by one to a 20-point deficit all in one quarter Monday against visiting Vandalia-Butler.

Bellefontaine’s Emily Mitchell goes up for a basket past Vandalia-Butler’s Tyree Fletcher (20) during their game Monday at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Chieftains put up a battle for most of the game, but the Aviators took off midway through the third quarter and eventually claimed a 56-30 non-league victory.

“We got off to a rough start,” said BHS head coach Henry Stolly. “Vandalia-Butler is a quick team and we knew that. We battled back, though, and up until the fourth minute of the third quarter it was still a game,” said Stolly. “The score wouldn’t have indicated that, but we were in it for two and a half quarters and then the wheels fell off in that third quarter.”

