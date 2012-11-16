BHS girls win KR meet to highlight busy weekend in the pool

Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan and Indian Lake had a busy weekend in the pool.

The Chieftain swimmers competed in the Kenton Ridge Invitational on Saturday and also were in action Sunday in a four-team meet at Sidney.

Ben Logan also competed in both meets and Indian Lake joined the Chiefs and Raiders at Sunday’s Sidney meet.

In Saturday’s meet, which was cut to 16 events instead of 22 because of time issues, the Chieftain girls took first out of 14 teams. The Chiefs had 135 points for their first-place finish. Tippecanoe was second with 79 points.

Bellefontaine’s boys team finished 10th.

