Defense continues to be strength for Chiefs

Bellefontaine holds Shawnee to 28 points in CBC victory

Bellefontaine’s Hayes Roebuck fends off a host of Springfield Shawnee players during their game Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

SPRINGFIELD — Opponents are finding it very difficult to crack Bellefontaine’s stingy defense.

Springfield Shawnee was the latest team to be frustrated by the Chiefs on Friday as Bellefontaine cranked out a 42-28 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

It was the sixth game in a row Bellefontaine held the opponent below 40 points.

“It is just communicating well and everyone working together,” said Bellefontaine senior forward Hayes Roebuck of the team’s defensive success. “Coach always tells us to do our jobs and if we all do that, we are going to be successful.”

