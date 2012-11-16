Ben Logan snaps losing skid with OT win over Knights

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak Friday after edging visiting Greenon 41-39 in overtime in a Central Buckeye Conference matchup.

Benjamin Logan’s Austin VanBuskirk goes up for a shot against the Greenon defense during the first half of their game Friday at Ben Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Raiders improve their mark to 6-9 on the season and 2-5 in the CBC Mad River division. The Knights tumble to 2-11 overall and remain winless in the league at 0-7.

“We did a great job of believing in each other and competing until the end,” said Ben Logan head coach Matt McCurdy. “We struggled making shots tonight as Greenon did a great job contesting them, but we competed well at the defensive end to give us a chance. In overtime, we went down six and our kids showed a lot of toughness to overcome the adversity.”

